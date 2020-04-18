Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will reopen the state in a staggered manner from April 20. Notably, it has also decided to divide the country into four zones- Red, Orange A, Orange B and Green. Also Read - 'Death of Patient, Who Died After Testing Negative For COVID-19, Not Due to Virus,' Confirms Kerala Government

All the districts that fall in the red zone- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram -may not be given any relaxation, said a guideline released by the Kerala government on Saturday. Further, hotspots will also remain sealed and only the supply of essential goods and services will be allowed.

Further, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the "Odd-Even" system for vehicles will be implemented in the state with partial restrictions after April 20.

“Odd-Even system for vehicles will be implemented in the state after April 20 in districts with partial restrictions. Also, the concession will be given to vehicles driven by women,” Vijayan had said.

According to a News18 report, restaurants will be allowed dine-in facilities till 7 pm and takeout till 8 pm in areas based on zone classification.

The districts with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases of Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode-will be combined to make the first zone. In this zone, the lockdown should be continued strictly without any relaxation till May 3.

In the second zone, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kollam will be included.

Hotspot regions will be found within the districts and sealed. In the third zone, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad districts will be included. Partial relaxation will be given to this zone.

While in the fourth zone, Kottayam and Idukki with no COVID-19 cases will be included. Kerala government is known to be seeking the central government’s permission to do the same.

Kerala, which was the worst-hit initially, has now managed to flatten the curve. The state has reported 32 new cases and 129 recoveries in the last seven days.

(With agency inputs)