Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala, isolated heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms will continue till Saturday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala with strong wind up to a speed of 40 kilometers per hour. It has also issued yellow alert in Malappuram and Idukki districts for today.

According to the Met Department, the weather conditions developed in the Andaman Sea have been causing light to moderate rain in the state. A cyclonic circulation is expected to be formed over the South Andaman Sea and its nearby areas.

A low pressure area in the region is likely to be formed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation on Friday and intensify gradually into a depression in the subsequent 48 hours, the report added.

As per the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind with speed reaching 30-40kmph are very likely at one or two places in the state until Sunday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.