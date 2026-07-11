Kerala toddler dies after anaesthesia for lip cut: Postmortem done, family alleges medical negligence as hospital claims innocence

An 18-month-old boy passed away in Kerala's Kannur district after facing critical complications from being given anesthesia at a hospital.

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Kerala toddler dies after anaesthesia for lip cut: Postmortem done, family alleges medical negligence as hospital claims innocence | Image: x

Kerala Toddler’s Death: An 18-month-old boy died, allegedly after the administration of anaesthesia at the Government Medical College in Kerala’s Kannur district. The child’s family has accused a doctor of medical negligence. Following a complaint filed by the victim’s family, the police have registered a case against the female doctor. The child had remained in critical condition for five days after the administration of anaesthesia for stitching a cut lip.

In the latest development, the post-mortem examination of the victim child was completed at the Medical College on Saturday. Devansh Shouria died at Baby Memorial Hospital on Friday night after failing to regain consciousness after the lip cut surgery.

Read more: Lady Doctor At NIMS Hyderabad Ends Life By Injecting Self With Anaesthesia

What Exactly Happened?

Devansh, the only child of T Suraj and Vijisha of Mathamangalam in Eramam-Kuttoor grama panchayat, sustained a cut on his lip after falling while playing in the courtyard of his house on July 5. He was taken to Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, where he was administered anaesthesia for suturing the wound.

Soon after the anaesthesia was administered, the child’s condition turned critical, and he never regained consciousness. He was later shifted to the hospital’s Kannur unit for advanced treatment, where he died at around 9 pm on Friday.

Parents Alleged Medial Negligence

Following a complaint filed by the child’s relative, K Rajeevan of Eramam, Payyannur police registered a case against Dr Anjali Poduval, the anaesthetist at Baby Memorial Hospital, Payyannur.

The doctor has been booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to acts endangering life or personal safety.

Protests Seeking Justice

Meanwhile, workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest march to Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, demanding action in connection with the toddler’s death.

Hospital Claimed Child Suffered Cardiac Arrest

Baby Memorial Hospital has denied allegations of medical negligence. In an earlier statement, the hospital said the child suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest immediately after the administration of anaesthesia and was immediately placed on ventilator support before being shifted to its Kannur unit for advanced critical care.

The hospital said that complications can occur following anaesthesia even after an appropriate and calculated dosage. The hospital administration said that doctors followed all the protocols during the surgery and every possible effort had been made to save the child’s life.

Further investigation is underway.

(with ANI inputs)