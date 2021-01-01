Published: January 1, 2021 1:37 PM IST

Here are the top new headlines from Kerala on Thursday, January 1, 2020. Also Read - From Truck Accident At Kuthiran Climb To Toll Booth Digitisation: Top News From Kerala Kerala’s first woman officer and DGP, R Sreelekha, retires after 33 years in service: The 1987 batch IPS officer is the first woman officer and also the first DGP of Kerala. She has held many key positions in the state’s police force. A major reshuffle will take place in the Kerala Police after the retirement of R Sreelekha. B Sandhya, second IPS officer from Kerala is likely to replace Sreelekha as the head of Fire Force and S Sreejith will become the Crime Branch head. Three men arrested in Nilakkal base camp of Sabarimala temple for conducting Covid-19 test without proper authorisation: All the pilgrims visiting the holly shrine of Sabarimala have to undergo a Covid-19 PCR test as per the protocol put in place by the temple. The three men arrested in Nilakkal base camp of Sabarimala temple for conducting Covid-19 tests without proper authorisation, were charging Rs 2,000 per test. Mother, 3 daughters evicted from house on government land in Kazhakootam, Thiruvananthapuram: The news comes a few days after an attempted self-immolation bid by a couple which caused a fire and killed them in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram. The incident led to to massive protest in Kerala. One of the major Devi (goddess) temples in Kerala, Chottanikkara Temple, will be renovated. Around Rs 700 crore will be spent on the project by Swamiji Group in Bangalore. The state government has extended its full support to the renovation project. The temple is under Cochin Devaswom Board of the Kerala government. The 50th anniversary of left-wing student organisation Students’ Federation of India (SFI) was conducted in Kerala while flouting Covid-19 norms. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the event. Student activists of the organisation were seen in the audience without following proper social distancing rules. Schools reopened in Thiruvananthapuram today after a gap of over nine months, according to the government’s guidelines. “We are happy to see the students after so long. Only ten students are allowed in a classroom and all the other safety measures are being followed,” a teacher said. Also Read - "Scrap All 3 Farm Laws, Lest Kerala Starves": State Assembly Resolution Also Read - In Solidarity: Kerala Farmers Send 16 Tonnes of Pineapples to Protesting Peasants in Delhi

