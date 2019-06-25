New Delhi: Kerala has topped NITI Aayog’s Healthy States Ranking. Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra were next in line as the second and third best performers respectively on health parameters, the report by the government think tank said.

Further, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar emerged as the worst states on overall health performance.

The second round of the health index took into account the period 2015-16 (base year) to 2017-18 (reference year). The health index is a composite measure of states and Union Territories based on 23 health indicators with major weightage to the outcomes.

Amongst larger states, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jharkhand were the top three in terms of incremental performances, while Chhatisgarh recorded the least improvement on health parameters, the report said.

Notably, the second health index by NITI Aayog was prepared in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with technical assistance from the World Bank.

In February 2018, the first round of the health index was released, which measured the annual and incremental performances of states and UTs for period 2014-15(base year) to 2015-16 (reference year). Among the larger states, Kerala, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu had ranked on top in terms of overall performance, while Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh were the top ranking states in terms of annual incremental performance.

Among smaller States, Mizoram had ranked first followed by Manipur on overall performance, while Manipur followed by Goa were the top ranked States in terms of annual incremental performance.

(With PTI inputs)