Home

News

India

Kerala Train Attack: Prime Accused Arrested In Maharashtra, Here’s How Police Nabbed Shahrukh Saifi

Kerala Train Attack: Prime Accused Arrested In Maharashtra, Here’s How Police Nabbed Shahrukh Saifi

Kerala Train Attack: The accused was arrested from Ratnagiri Railway Station in Maharashtra on the intervening night of April 4 and 5.

Kerala Train Attack: Accused Shahrukh Saifi is currently in the custody of RPF Ratnagiri and Kerala Police have reached Ratnagiri to question the accused.

Mumbai: In a joint operation, Maharashtra Police and central intelligence arrested Shahrukh Saifi, the prime accused in the Kerala train fire incident, that killed people and injured nine others. The accused was arrested from Ratnagiri Railway Station in Maharashtra on the intervening night of April 4 and 5.

Shahrukh Saifi was caught in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra, about 1,000 kilometres north of Kerala after a sketch of him was circulated by the Kerala police based on a witness’s account.

You may like to read

Giving details, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad official said a team of Kerala police reached Ratnagiri and the accused will be handed over to them soon.

Here’s How Police Nabbed Shahrukh Saifi

Accused Shahrukh Saifi went on the run after setting a co-passenger on fire onboard the Alapuzha-Kannur Express train in Kozhikode.

Police traced his location in Ratnagiri on Tuesday.

The accused was traced at Ratnagiri civil hospital for treatment of his head injuries.

Later, he ran away from the hospital without completing the treatment.

Searches were made in the Ratnagiri area and Sharukh Saifi was located and detained by police.

Currently, he is in the custody of RPF Ratnagiri and Kerala Police have reached Ratnagiri to question the accused.

How Kerala Train Fire Incident Happened?

Even as the motive behind the attack was not clear yet, police said the suspect had confessed to setting fire to a passenger after an argument broke out on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train near Elathur in Kozhikode district.

Soon after the argument, the suspect poured petrol on a passenger and set him ablaze inside the D1 compartment of the train around 9:30 PM on Sunday, creating panic among other co-passengers. The fire after the incident quickly spread to other seats and luggage, engulfing the coach in flames.

Kerala Train Incident: 3 Dead, Several Injured

Three people died on the spot, and several others were injured injuries and five of them were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College and three to a nearby private hospital.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), that probes terrorism-related cases in India, inspected the train coaches at Kannur station and collected forensic evidence. The NIA has also interrogated some of the passengers and railway staff who were present at the time of the incident.

Probe Intensified to Trace The Accused

The development comes after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police intensified its probe into the incident verified information received about the suspect in the case.

Giving details, ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar told PTI that the investigating team had received information regarding the culprit and was verifying it.

“We have received much information regarding the culprit in our preliminary investigation. We have to verify the information. The probe is in the preliminary stage. We can’t divulge much about the investigation now,” Kumar told the media.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting of senior officials of the government, RPF and Kerala Police was held in Kannur to evaluate the progress of the investigation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.