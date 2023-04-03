Home

News

India

Kerala Train Attack: State Forms SIT to Probe Case, Cops Suspect Terror Angle | Top Developments

Kerala Train Attack: State Forms SIT to Probe Case, Cops Suspect Terror Angle | Top Developments

Kerala Train Attack: Police said the discovery of a suspicious bag has spurred the police to investigate a possible ‘terror angle’ in the matter.

Police suspect that the accused is a north Indian and that the incident was pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Monday said the state police have formed a special investigation team to probe the deaths of three people after a man set co-passengers on fire inside a moving train in Kozhikode. In the incident, nine other people on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train sustained burn injuries. Police said a case of murder has been lodged against the accused. Check the top developments of the incident.

Kerala Police said the discovery of a suspicious bag has spurred the police to investigate a possible ‘terror angle’ in the matter.

The accused man who set fire to the people inside one of the compartments of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on Sunday night is yet to be identified and no arrests have been made so far in the case.

Police suspect that the accused is a north Indian and that the incident was pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.

A Railway Police officer said that besides them some other agencies were also looking into the matter to ascertain whether it has any terror links.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the police have been instructed to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.

The bodies of a woman, an infant and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station here, late on Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 9.45 PM on Sunday, when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge here after crossing Kozhikode city.

Initially, it was believed that the incident was an outcome of an altercation between the accused and another passenger.

Subsequently, police and a passenger present in the compartment have said the accused did not have any altercation with anyone.

The accused poured an inflammable liquid, believed to be petrol, on the passengers and set them on fire resulting in burn injuries to nine persons, police said.

Railway Police said none of the passengers said they had an altercation or argument with the accused.

One of the injured passengers, who suffered minor burns, told a TV channel that the man suddenly came without a word or sound and sprayed petrol on several persons and set fire to them.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.