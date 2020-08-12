New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Malayalam New Year, the Travancore Devaswom Board has decided to let devotees enter the temples in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram from August 17, keeping in mind the health protocols and social distancing norms to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Air India Express Crash: DGCA Bans Use of Wide-Body Aircraft at Kozhikode Airport During Monsoon

The temples have been shut for over four months since the beginning of coronavirus-infused lockdown. However, the temple board decided to mark the auspicious day with the 'Ganapathy Homam' ritual, which devotees can also attend.

"The public can also make regular offerings at the temple," Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu said.

At least 1250 TDB temples across the state will reopen, except Sabarimala, which is slated to open during the main pilgrimage season from November 16.

The Travancore Devaswom Board also issued a set of protocols to be followed while visiting the temples. Here are the rules:

1. Temples will allow only up to five devotees at a time to enter the temple.

2. Face masks are mandatory at all times inside the temple premises.

3. People above 65 years and children below 10 years are not allowed.

4. Devotees will collect ‘prasadam‘ from outside the temple only.

5. All other COVID-19 protocols and etiquettes are to be followed as per MHA guidelines.