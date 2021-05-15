Thiruvananthapuram: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has decided to implement a triple lockdown in 4 districts of the state—Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram in the wake of rising coronavirus cases and high test positivity rates. The government also announced that the existing one-week lockdown which was supposed to end on May 16 will be extended till May 23. In the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 34,694 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 20,55,528 while 93 deaths pushed the toll to 6,243. Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts are the biggest contributor to the state’s COVID-19 tally. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for the highest number of cases today–4,567 followed by Malappuram 3,997, Ernakulam 3,855 and Thrissur 3,162. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 26.41 per cent. Also Read - Do Not Extend Lockdown, Open Markets in Phased Manner: Traders Association to Delhi CM

So What is Triple Lockdown? What’s The Difference Between Triple And Normal Lockdown?

A three-layered targeted strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus is known as triple lockdown. Areas under triple lockdown witness motorcycle patrols by policemen, aerial surveillance. Besides, with the consent of people residing in containment zones, police also develop a mobile app to keep an eye on their movements using geo-location.

Lock I: Under lock I, the authorities restrict the movement of people, vehicles in the Corporation limit. However, they allow grocery, vegetable stores and medical shops to operate. People can call on helpline numbers for doorstep delivery of essential items. Those stepping out for essential reasons are advised to carry signed declaration forms explaining why they are outside. After verifying the documents, police officers will allow them to step out. Criminal cases and fines will be imposed on violators.

Lock II: Lock II is implemented on the specific geographical areas called clusters, where contacts of COVID positive patients are staying in quarantine. Under this, authorities warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily.

Lock III: Under Lock III houses of infected persons are watched thoroughly. Officials ensure that infected persons and their family members do not step out as they are at greater risk of spreading the virus to a large number of people.

The ‘triple lockdown’ strategy was first implemented successfully in Kasaragod district in April 2020. It had helped in slowing down the active cases in the district by 94% within three weeks. Triple lockdown involves three stages or ‘locks’– Lock I, Lock II and Lock III.