Kerala Unlock Guidelines: With the significant decrease in coronavirus cases, the Kerala government on Friday relaxed COVID restrictions further and decided to allow 1,500 people in major religious festivals and events in the state including Aluva Sivarathri, Maramon Convention and Attukal Pongala.Also Read - Delhi Reports 977 New COVID Cases, Lowest This Year, Positivity Rate Drops To 1.73%

In a fresh order, the state government urged the general public to attend the festivals and religious events by strictly adhering to COVID protocols including wearing masks and keeping social distance. Also Read - Sikkim Lifts Covid Restrictions; Markets, Shops To Function As Usual | Check Guidelines Here

However, the state decided not to allow devotees to offer ‘pongala’ (offering to the deity) in public places or on roads during the famous Attukal Pongala. The state government said that people can make the offering from their homes. Also Read - 7 Tips to Follow to Make Your Train Ride More Comfortable, Safe And Fun

Full list of guidelines:

In the guidelines, the state government said that people above 18 years of age who have a RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 72 hours will be allowed entry in the places where festivals are held.

People below 18 years can attend the festivals with their family members.

What is Attukal Pongala: The Attukal Pongala, one of the world’s largest all-women religious congregations, will be held on February 17. Preparing ‘pongala’ is considered an auspicious ritual of the annual festival of the Attukal Bhagavathy temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Last year also the Pongala festival was held without the mass gathering of women devotees in public places and long lines of wayside make-shift hearths.

Earlier, the state government also eased COVID restrictions and asked schools and colleges in the state to prepare for functioning in a full-fledged manner from the end of February.

Corona cases: Kerala on Friday recorded 16,012 fresh infections which took the total caseload to 63,81,063. The southern state had reported 18,420 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Kerala on Friday also reported 431 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 61,626, according to a government release.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases with 2,732, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (1,933) and Kottayam (1,502).

Among the new cases, 130 were health workers, 57 from outside the state and 14,685 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,140.