Thiruvananthapuram: Sabarimala temple, which remained inaccessible to devotees for months due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related restrictions, was reopened on Friday, and pilgrims will be allowed to enter the shrine from Saturday morning. The Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala was opened for the five-day traditional 'masapooja' during the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam.

It is important to note that given the Covid-19 pandemic, only 5,000 devotees who have booked slots through the virtual queue will be allowed to enter the premises.

According to the reports, the officials have instructed to enforce appropriate behaviour in the temple premises, including the use of masks, sanitisers and proper social distancing in accordance with the Covid-19 safety guidance issued by the central and state governments.

Meanwhile, only those producing Covid-19 negative certificates from RT-PCR tests done within 48 hours or those who have taken both shots of vaccines will be permitted entry into the temple.