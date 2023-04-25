Home

Kerala’s First Vande Bharat Express To Hit Tracks From Today: Check Routes, Train Fare, Timings Here

As per the proposal made by the Southern Railway, he upcoming Kerala Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover a distance of approximately 587 kilometres in around 8 hours 5 minute.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will get its first Vande Bharat Express train on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the semi-high speed train between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on April 25. Vande Bharat train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod. Bookings of which were opened on Sunday morning.

As per the proposal made by the Southern Railway, he upcoming Kerala Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover a distance of approximately 587 kilometres in around 8 hours 5 minute. Moreover, it is said to run as fast as 180 kmph.

Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express: Route, Timings, Fare and Schedule

Train Number: 20634 (towards Kasaragod) 20633 (towards Thiruvananthapuram) Will run between: Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express Schedule and Timings:

Train number 20634 departs from Thiruvananthapuram at 5:20 AM and arrives at Kasaragod at 1:25 PM.

During the return journey, train number 20633 leaves Kasaragod at 2:30 PM and arrives in Thiruvananthapuram at 10:35 PM.

The train will run on six days, except for Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express Route:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Shoranur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will be the stoppages for the Kerala Vande Bharat Express.

Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod (Train No: 20634)

Thiruvananthapuram: 5.20 AM

Kollam: 6.07 AM

Kottayam: 7.25 AM

Ernakulam Town: 8.17 AM

Thrissur: 9.22 AM

Shoranur: 10.02 AM

Kozhikode: 11.03 AM

Kannur: 12.03 PM

Kasaragod: 1.25 PM

Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram (Train No: 20633)

Kasaragod: 2.30 PM

Kannur: 3.28 PM

Kozhikode: 4.28 PM

Shoranur: 5.28 PM

Thrissur: 6.03 PM

Ernakulam Town: 7.05 PM

Kottayam: 8.00 PM

Kollam: 9.18 PM

Thiruvananthapuram: 10.35 PM

Thiruvananthapuram – Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express Fare

The fare for the entire 586 km distance in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod route is Rs 1,590 (for CC) and Rs 2,880 (for EC). The Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam fare is Rs 435 (CC) and Rs 820 (for EC). The fare in the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route Rs 1,520 (CC) and Rs 2,815 (EC).

How To Book Tickets For Kerala Vande Bharat Express The tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website, mobile app and reservation counters at railway stations. Bookings were opened on Sunday at 8am. The tickets are already sold out, as per reports. Executive chair car tickets are not available for the next five days.

Vande Bharat FAQs Q1:How many Vande Bharat trains are there?

There are a total of 14 Vande Bharat Express trains in India. Q2:When was the first Vande Bharat train introduced?

February 15, 2019 on New Delhi-Varanasi route.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.