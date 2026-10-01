Kerala weather forecast: IMD issues orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki as rains lash state

IMD issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts, alongside a yellow alert across six other Kerala districts.

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IMD weather update

IMD weather forecast Kerala: In a matter of alert for the residents of Kerala, rains lashed several parts of the state, bringing relief from weeks of rising temperatures, even as the IMD issued an orange alert in three districts. In the recent update, the IMD issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts for Thursday. Notably, the weather agency also issued a yellow alert in six districts. Here are all the details you need to know about the Kerala weather forecast issued by the IMD.

Orange alert for Kerala

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Read more: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Kerala on Sunday And Monday

The India Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph in several parts of the state. However, the respite may be short-lived, with rainfall likely to decrease over the next couple of days.

Story highlights:

Temperature Respite: The intense spell brought sudden relief to residents after weeks of steadily rising temperatures across central and southern Kerala.

Alert Classifications: The IMD’s orange alert mandates preparation for potential waterlogging and localized flooding in vulnerable hilly regions, while the yellow alert advises general vigilance.

Short-Lived Spell: Despite the immediate downpours and wind advisories reaching 40 kmph, meteorological models suggest that rainfall activity will gradually taper off over the next few days.

Heavy rain forecast in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode of Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Erode districts on Thursday, the Meteorological Department said, as a trough extending across Tamil Nadu is expected to bring rainfall to several parts of the state.

The trough runs from south interior of Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar through Tamil Nadu. Under its influence, the three western districts could receive heavy showers, while several other districts are likely to experience moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The forecast places Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Erode among the areas expected to receive the heaviest rainfall. Strong winds could accompany the showers in these districts, according to the department.

Moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirupattur, Dindigul, Madurai and Virudhunagar. Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts could also receive moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.

(With inputs from agencies)