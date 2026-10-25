Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues ‘red alert’ for 5 districts for two days; Orange alert in Wayanad, Thrissur…

In Kozhikode, the District Collector also declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres. However, the holiday will not apply to residential educational institutions, hostels, or university and public examinations scheduled in advance, officials said.

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New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extreme heavy rainfall in five Keralam districts on Sunday and Monday. On October 25, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts will be under red alert, while Idukki and Palakkad are placed under the category the next day, according to the IMD’s latest update.

An orange alert has been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam are under yellow alert for heavy rainfall on the day.

Here are some of the key details:

The IMD defines extremely heavy rainfall as precipitation exceeding 204.4 mm in 24 hours, very heavy rainfall as 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm and heavy rainfall as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm during the same period.

In view of the alerts, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) warned that intense rainfall over a short period could trigger flash floods

The intense downpour can also trigger overflowing streams, waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas, landslides and landslips.

It advised people in landslide-prone hilly areas and flood-prone low-lying regions to move to safer locations if necessary.

It also urged people not to cross rivers or enter water bodies during heavy rain, avoid non-essential travel and stay away from waterfalls and hilly areas until the warnings are withdrawn.

Night travel to hilly areas should be completely avoided, the KSDMA said in a social media post, urging the public and government agencies to remain vigilant.

Anganwadis and madrasas closed

Meanwhile, Malappuram District Collector declared a holiday for anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, parallel colleges and other coaching centres on Sunday following the IMD’s red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the district.

In Kozhikode also, the District Collector declared a holiday for educational institutions, including anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres. The holiday will not apply to residential educational institutions and hostels or university and public examinations scheduled in advance, authorities said.

Delhi’s AQI improves after three days of ‘poor’ air

The national capital’s air quality improved to the “moderate” category on Saturday after three consecutive days of “poor” air, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 191 from 230 a day earlier.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 4 pm at 191 on Saturday, compared with 230 at the same time on Friday.

The improvement comes as Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted a year-on-year decline in the city’s AQI on October 23, which stood at 230 in 2026, against 305 in 2025 and 364 in 2024.