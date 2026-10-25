Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues 'red alert' for 5 districts for two days; Orange alert in Wayanad, Thrissur...

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extreme heavy rainfall in five Keralam districts on Sunday and Monday. On October 25, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts will be under red alert, while Idukki and Palakkad are placed under the category the next day, according to the IMD’s latest update.
An orange alert has been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Saturday, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam are under yellow alert for heavy rainfall on the day.
Meanwhile, Malappuram District Collector declared a holiday for anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, parallel colleges and other coaching centres on Sunday following the IMD’s red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in the district.
In Kozhikode also, the District Collector declared a holiday for educational institutions, including anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres. The holiday will not apply to residential educational institutions and hostels or university and public examinations scheduled in advance, authorities said.
The national capital’s air quality improved to the “moderate” category on Saturday after three consecutive days of “poor” air, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 191 from 230 a day earlier.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 4 pm at 191 on Saturday, compared with 230 at the same time on Friday.
The improvement comes as Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted a year-on-year decline in the city’s AQI on October 23, which stood at 230 in 2026, against 305 in 2025 and 364 in 2024.
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