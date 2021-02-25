Kochi: In a shocking incident from Kerala’s Kasaragod district, a 25-year-old woman mixed rat poison in ice cream to take her own life, however, it was accidently consumed by her five-year-old son and 19-year-old sister who later died in the process. The woman named Varsha, has been arrested and booked for homicide and abetment to suicide committed by a child. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Takes Dip Into Sea With Fishermen in Kerala | Watch Video, Photos Here

As per a News Minute report, Varsha consumed a portion of the poison laced ice cream and went to her room feeling uncomfortable. But, she left the remaining poisoned ice cream in the open, which was later consumed by her son Adwaith and sister Drishya. Later that night, the young boy started vomiting and after his condition worsened, the family took him to the hospital. However, by the next morning the five-year-old was declared dead. Also Read - Lockdown Travel Guidelines: Arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala? Check New Airport Rules

Meanwhile, Varsha’s sister Drishya, fell ill after Adwaith’s death, and was also admitted to the hospital. Even she battled for her life for over a week and later died on February 24, Wednesday morning, following which the police arrested Varsha. A case has been registered by the police based on the complaint of a relative. Also Read - Govt Says N440K, E484K Variants of SARS-CoV-2 Detected in Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana

As Varsha did not experience any illness after consuming the poisoned ice-cream, she did not inform anybody of her suicide attempt and even that her son and sister got ill, the police said. The family thought Adwaith and Drishya became ill after consuming the biryani they had for dinner from a restaurant.

Police are yet to ascertain why Varsha decided to take the extreme step which led to the death of her son and sister. The incident happened when she had come to her paternal home in Kanhangad, to stay with her mother and sister.

Varsha has been booked under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 305 (abetment of suicide by child, or insane or delirious person or an idiot, or a person intoxicated) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.