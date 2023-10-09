Home

Indian Woman Injured In Rocket Attack During Israel Palestine Conflict

Amidst the raging war between Israel and Palestine, it is reported that a Kerala woman has been injured in Israel and is being shifted to another hospital for surgery. Her husband and two children live here in India and are awaiting more information from her..

New Delhi: The decades-long Israel Palestine Conflict has now been turned into a ‘war’ after a massive deadly rocket attack from the Gaza Strip by Hamas on Israel on October 7. Three days later, the firing of missiles and rockets is continued by both sides and the death toll, which has already crossed a thousand, is also constantly rising. Amidst mass destruction of life and property, it has been reported that a Kerala woman working as a caregiver in Israel was injured in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict on Saturday. According to her family, Sheeja Anand (41) who was working for a family in Israel was injured in a rocket attack.

Kerala Woman Injured In Israel-Palestine Conflict

Anand contacted her family after the attack started in Israel and informed them that she was safe. She called her family at noon, the second time, but her call got disconnected while speaking to her family. Later in the day another Indian citizen hailing from Kerala called and informed the family that Anand was injured and had undergone surgery. However, she further informed that she is being shifted to another hospital for another surgery.

Who Is The Indian Woman Injured In Rocket Attack?

As mentioned earlier, Sheeja Anand is 41-years-old and has been working in Israel for the last seven years. She works as a caregiver in Israel and her husband and her two children are in India. They haven’t got any further updates about her condition and the family is eagerly awaiting more information from her.

Israel Palestine Conflict: Advisory For Indians

Following the rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters,” read the advisory.

What Is Happening Between Israel And Palestine?

On Saturday, Hamas launched a “surprise attack” on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country. The death toll in Israel since Hamas began its attack has surpassed 700 people, according to officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media outlets. Among the dead, dozens of soldiers and police were killed in the attack. Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

Israel launched ‘Operation Swords of Iron’, striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s response to the Hamas incursion will “exact a huge price” on the terrorist group. Earlier, in retaliation, the Israel Air Force launched a very powerful and lethal air strike in the Gaza Strip with dozens of fighter jets attacking the areas used by Hamas terrorists.

Israel has declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

(Inputs from ANI)

