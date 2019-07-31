Thrissur: A Youth Congress worker has died after he was attacked by a group of eight people at Chavakkad in Thrissur district, said reports on Wednesday.

Forty-three-year-old Noushad was attacked on Tuesday evening. The incident reportedly took place when Noushad, along with three other Youth Congress activists, was attacked by a group which arrived on bikes.

Some other reports claimed Noushad was attacked at his residence and was shot at. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

A local report said the police suspected the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) to be behind the attack.