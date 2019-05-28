New Delhi: After intelligence inputs alleged ISIS movement along the Kerala Coast, the state Director General of Police (DGP) asked people to not feel insecure. He said that Intelligence, coastal security, local police, and Quick response team(QRT) have been alerted in this regard and the entire coast is covered by them. DGP Loknath Behera said, “Kerala’s coast is fully covered. It’s always better to be alert rather than complacent. Intelligence, coastal security, local police, and QRT have been alerted. We’re ready, people should not feel insecure.”

Notably, on Sunday, the Indian Coast Guard deployed its ships and maritime surveillance aircraft around the Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands territory and borders to thwart any attempt by the ISIS terrorists to enter Indian waters. Intel inputs claimed that boats carrying 15 Islamic State Terrorists were moving towards Kerala. A top police source reportedly said, “Such alerts are usual practice but this time we have specific information about the number. We have alerted the coastal police stations and the police chiefs of coastal districts to be on alert in case of any sighting of suspicious vessels.”

The coastal police department said it was on alert since May 23, the day alert came from Sri Lanka. The coastal department sources reportedly confirmed, “We were on alert since the Sri Lankan attack took place. We have also alerted the fishing vessels and others venturing into the sea to be cautious of suspicious activities.”

After the serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, Kerala was on alert, especially after NIA investigations revealed that IS operatives had planned attacks in the State. Intelligence agencies believe that a considerable number of Keralites are still with the ISIS which was recently wiped out from Iraq and Syria.

(With agency inputs)