Kerala’s Fisher Community Honoured For Whale Shark Protection Efforts By WTI And Forest Department

Local fishers who have valiantly rescued and released entangled whale sharks from fishing nets were honoured for their unwavering commitment to the cause.

The whale shark is a slow-moving, filter-feeding carpet shark and the largest known extant fish species.

Whale Shark Protection Efforts: The Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) joined hands with representatives from the Fisheries Department, Forest Department, local Panchayat, and Fishers Association along with students from St. Anthony’s school to celebrate whale sharks on September 8, 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Samskarika Kendra Valiyathura, Thiruvananthapuram.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Local fishers who have valiantly rescued and released entangled whale sharks from fishing nets were honoured for their unwavering commitment to the cause. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Saymanti Bandyopadhyay, Assistant Manager and Officer in Charge “Campaigns at WTI”. To leave a lasting visual impact, a mural by local artist Prithviraj was unveiled at the landing site, serving as a testament to the Wildlife Trust of India’s “Save the Whale Shark Campaign” ideals for an extended period.

Crimes Related To Whale Sharks, Turtles, Dolphins Reduced Considerably

Pradeep Kumar, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, said, “Wildlife Trust of India with the support of the Forest Department is conducting several programmes related to Whale shark conservation. These efforts have shown significant results because previously, between 2019-20, we received several reports of crimes related to whale sharks, turtles, dolphins etc. occurring in the coastal regions of Kerala, which has reduced considerably.”

Sajan John, Marine Specialist at Wildlife Trust of India said, “Our aim is to facilitate community engagement and environmental conservation activities, to raise awareness and promote the protection of these magnificent creatures.”

The “Save the Whale Shark Campaign” has an overarching objective of fostering conservation awareness about these remarkable creatures among marine fishermen, local communities, and students. Since 2018, this initiative in Kerala has yielded impressive results, with fishermen successfully liberating 7 whale sharks ensnared in the nets along the coast.

About Whale Shark

The whale shark is a slow-moving, filter-feeding carpet shark and the largest known extant fish species. The largest confirmed individual had a length of 18.8 m (61.7 ft). The whale shark holds many records for size in the animal kingdom, most notably being by far the largest living nonmammalian vertebrate.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES