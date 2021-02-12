Kochi: The administrative committee of Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday told the Supreme Court that it is unable to pay Rs 11.7 crore, as reimbursement amount for security and maintenance-related expenses, to the Kerala government due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News And Update: Supreme Court's Big Relief For Central Govt Employees, Pensioners | Read on

The committee further said the donations had been impacted severely due to the pandemic, and sought more time to pay the amount. The said committee was formed by the court in July last year to look after temple-related affairs till arrangements are made by the former royal family of Travancore, as per a report by NDTV. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Gets Supreme Court Notice After Odisha Says AP 'Invaded Our Territory & Notified Polls in Villages'

“Let the (Kerala) government consider the request,” a two-judge bench of Justices UU Lalit and Indu Malhotra hearing the case said, while making it clear that all its earlier orders in the matter had been followed. Also Read - Centre, Twitter India Get Supreme Court's Notice Over Screening of 'Anti-India, Seditious' Tweets

The court also said that it will examine the audit report of the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in mid-September.

In July last year, the Supreme Court reversed the 2011 Kerala High Court judgement after they upheld the rights of the former royal family to run the administration of the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The temple was earlier controlled by the state government after the Kerala High Court decision.

The world famous Lord Padmanabhaswamy temple re-opened on August 26 last year after remained closed for several months due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Meanwhile, Kerala has the most number of active COVID cases in the country – over 64,000 – and has reported nearly 4,000 deaths related to the virus, so far.