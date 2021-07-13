Kochi: The Zika tally in Kerala has touched 21 after two more people in the state have been diagnosed with the virus. Confirming about the Zika virus cases in the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a 35-year-old resident of Poonthura and a 41-year-old resident of Sasthamangalam have been diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday.Also Read - Unlock 2021: Karnataka Resumes Bus Services to Kerala From Today Amid Zika Virus Scare

Earlier on Monday, a 73-year-old woman tested positive for the Zika virus which pushed the total number of infections in the state to 19. Health Minister Veena George said the virus was detected in a sample sent to a Coimbatore-based laboratory by a private hospital where the woman was being treated. At the same time, five samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) unit at Alappuzha tested negative for the virus, she said in a release.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, three people, including a toddler, were found infected with Zika, following which the government arranged 2,100 test kits for testing facilities at four medical colleges in the state.

The testing facilities have been arranged at Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode Medical colleges and at NIV, Alappuzha. The Minister on Sunday had said that hospitals had been instructed to test those patients, especially pregnant women, with fever, rashes and body pain.