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Masterstroke by Modi government, takes major step amid LPG shortage, introduces new Kerosene rules, customers can now...

Masterstroke by Modi government, takes major step amid LPG shortage, introduces new Kerosene rules, customers can now…

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has permitted ad-hoc allocation of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) under the Public Distribution System (PDS) for cooking and lighting purposes in 21 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Masterstroke by Modi government

New Delhi: The Modi government has taken a major step and decided to relax kerosene regulations amid an LPG shortage in the country. On Sunday, a gazette notification in this regard was issued. With an aim to accelerate the supply of kerosene to homes, the central government has eased petroleum safety and licensing rules to facilitate the delivery of kerosene to households. Owing to the Iran conflict, global energy supplies have been disrupted. Experts are of the opinion that these measures will enable ad hoc supply of kerosene for cooking and lighting purposes to households across 21 states and Union Territories. As per the notification, the Modi government has relaxed petroleum safety and licensing rules to make it easier to deliver kerosene to homes.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also permitted ad-hoc allocation of Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO) under the Public Distribution System (PDS) for cooking and lighting purposes in 21 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Here are some of the details:

Under these rules, selected petrol pumps will be allowed to store and sell kerosene.

These will be outlets operated by public sector oil marketing companies.

Each designated outlet can stock up to 5,000 litres of kerosene.

A maximum of two such service stations per district will be permitted.

The notification provides exemptions from certain licensing requirements under the Petroleum Rules, 2002 for dealers and transport vehicles involved in kerosene operations.

The objective is to speed up the storage, transportation, and last-mile distribution of kerosene.

Rules effective immediately for 60 days

It is important to note that the distribution of kerosene will be restricted only to outlets designated by state governments and Union Territory administrations. Its use will be limited strictly to household purposes such as cooking and lighting. Safety protocols and operational guidelines issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation will continue to apply as before.

These relaxations come into effect immediately and will remain valid for 60 days or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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Through this move, kerosene supply under the Public Distribution System (PDS) has been temporarily reinstated in areas where it had earlier been phased out. The existing fuel retail network is being used to quickly resume supply.

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