Keshiary Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Keshiary Assembly constituency in West Bengal is underway and as per initial trends TMC’s Paresh Murmu leading . The seat is currently held by Paresh Murmu of Trinamool Congress. In 2016, Murmu had won the seat by defeating Biram Mandi of CPI(M). Murmu had bagged 53.99 percent of total votes. This year, the seat witnessed a tough fight between TMC’s Murmu and CPI(M)’s Pulin Bihari Baske. BJP’s Sonali Murmu and BSP’s Mithun Mandi were also in the fray along with several Independent candidates. Also Read - Pingla Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: TMC's Ajit Maity Leading

Keshiary Assembly Election Result 2021: Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates regarding Kanthi Uttar Assembly constituency of West Bengal. Also Read - Saltora Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: BJP's Chandana Bauri Leading

12:57 PM: TMC’s Paresh Murmu leading Also Read - Howrah Dakshin Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Nandita Chowdhury of TMC Leading

12:00 PM: Counting of votes underway.

08:00 AM: Couting begins.