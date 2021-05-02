Keshiary Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Keshiary Assembly constituency in West Bengal will begin shortly. The seat is currently held by Paresh Murmu of Trinamool Congress. In 2016, Murmu had won the seat by defeating Biram Mandi of CPI(M). Murmu had bagged 53.99 percent of total votes. This year, the seat witnessed a tough fight between TMC’s Murmu and CPI(M)’s Pulin Bihari Baske. BJP’s Sonali Murmu and BSP’s Mithun Mandi were also in the fray along with several Independent candidates. Also Read - Haldia Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Who Will Win - Tapasi Mondal or Manika Kar? Counting Today

Keshiary Assembly Election Result 2021: Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates regarding Kanthi Uttar Assembly constituency of West Bengal. Also Read - Saltora Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE News And Updates: Can Santosh Mondal Retain TMC's Seat?