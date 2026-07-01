Ketan Agarwal murder big update: Police take Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort as probe intensifies

Pune Police will bring accused Cheta Chaudhary to the Lohagarh Fort on Wednesday to conduct a crime scene reconstruction and gait analysis.

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Ketan Agarwal murder big update: Police take Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort as probe intensifies, where is Siya Goyal? | Image: AI

Ketan Agarwal Murder: In the latest development in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, the Pune Police on Wednesday took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort to conduct a crime scene reconstruction and gait analysis. Through this exercise, investigators aimed to verify the sighting through forensic gait matching.

#WATCH | Ketan Agarwal murder case | Maharashtra: Pune Rural Police brings accused Chetan Chaudhary to Pune’s Lohagad Fort to conduct a crime scene reconstruction and gait analysis. The crime scene reconstruction for the other accused, Siya, has already been completed. pic.twitter.com/LfyvSWnM7v — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2026

What Is Gait Analysis?

Gait analysis is a study of how a person walks or runs. Through this analysis, scientists examine body movements, posture, foot placement and joint motion. The analysis is mainly used by physiotherapists, sports experts and forensic teams to diagnose injuries.

The exercise is aimed at verifying the sighting through forensic gait-matching. The gait analysis is mostly used by investigators and forensic experts for suspects captured on videos or CCTVs.

2 Lawyers In Siya Goyal Case And A Rs 10-Crore Defamation Suit]

On Tuesday, Aashutosh Srivastava, who is representing prime accused Siya Goyal, sent Rs 10 crore defamation notice to Sahil Goyal (Siya’s brother). He accused Sahil of making false allegations that affected his professional reputation.

He claimed that Sahil’s Claiming that Sahil tarnished his professional reputation, Srivastava has demanded Rs 10 crore from him. He claimed that Siya had appointed him as her lawyer in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, saying that the prime accused had signed a vakalatnama and authorised him to appear on her behalf.

However, Sahil rubbished the lawyer’s claims and said the Goyal family appointed advocate Vipul Dushing to defend Siya.

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Earlier, the Pune Police had requested the custodial interrogation of Siya, who is the prime accused in the case, and Ketan Chaudhary. Cops approached the court and told the bench that Siya and Ketan had earlier visited the fort. The prosecution informed the court that cops are trying to recover the evidence deleted from the accused’s phones.

Investigators are also trying to recover Agarwal’s missing passport allegedly hid by Siya during the trip.

According to police, Siya Goyal conspired with 22-year-old lover Chetan Chaudhary to kill Ketan Agarwal because she did not want to marry him. Police have arrested both the accused for plotting murder of Ketan Agarwal and pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune.

Further details are awaited.