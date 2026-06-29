Ketan Agarwal Murder BIG update: Siya Goyal’s brother claims family threatened by Aashutosh Srivastava, says ‘not our lawyer’

Siya Goyal’s brother Sahil on Monday claimed that Aashutosh Srivastava is not his family's lawyer and may have obtained his sister’s signature ‘by deceit’.

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Ketan Agarwal Murder BIG update: Siya Goyal’s brother claims family threatened by Aashutosh Srivastava, says ‘not our lawyer’ | Image: ANI

Ketan Agarwal Murder: In an unexpected development in Ketan Agarwal’s murder case, Siya Goyal’s brother on Monday said that Aashutosh Srivastava is not his family’s lawyer in the case and may have obtained her number by ‘deceit’, India Today reported in an interview. While speaking exclusively to India Today, Siya’s brother stated that neither his sister nor his family had hired Srivastava as their lawyer to represent them in court.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya Goyal’s lawyer questions evidence, will oppose extension of custody

What Did Siya Goyal’s Brother Sahil Say?

Raising questions on Srivastava’s role in the case, Sahil claimed that he was not his family’s lawyer and had never been authorised to represent them. He alleged that the lawyer may have obtained his sister’s signature ‘by deceit’.

On being asked by the news outlet whether the Goyal family planned a trip to Bali, Sahil said, “Yes. But it was cancelled because of the passport.” The accused’s brother referred to Ketan Agarwal’s, which went missing days before the trip. The passport was allegedly hidden by 20-year-old Siya to prevent the vacation.

Ketan’s Father Makes Emotional Appeal

Ketan’s father has made an emotional appeal to residents of Pune during a candlelight march seeking justice for Ketan on Saturday. He requested individuals who were at the Lohagad Fort at the time of the tragic incident, June 18, when the victim was allegedly pushed off a cliff by Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.

Father Urges Witnesses To Come Forward

Ketan’s family members and friends addressed the local, who had gathered for the candlelight march at Belmondo Society on the outskirts of Pune city. Vishal Agarwal stated that several people had witnessed the crime but didn’t report it to the police.

“Some people are messaging us, saying they were present at the fort, but they are not approaching the police. I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems,” Vishal said

The appeal by Ketan’s family came at a time when police were questioning Siya and her family members. On Saturday, investigators questioned Praveen Goyal and Pooja Goyal for several hours. Her brother Sahil also reportedly underwent interrogation for nearly 10 hours.

Siya’s Mother Denied Allegations

According to a report by India Today, citing police sources, Siya mother rubbished all the allegations that she and her husband put pressure on her to marry Ketan.

“We did not put any kind of pressure on Siya to marry Ketan,” she reportedly told investigators.

Police Investigation Is Underway

Meanwhile, police are investigating the case from all angles. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Tompe, during the investigation it was found out that Siya and Chetan exchanged calls before Ketan’s murder.

Police have also seized Chetan’s mobile phone and plan to send it for forensic analysis.