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  • Ketan Agarwal Murder big update: Trouble mounts for Siya Goyals family as lawyer sues her brother for Rs 10 crore

Ketan Agarwal Murder big update: Trouble mounts for Siya Goyal’s family as ‘lawyer’ sues her brother for Rs 10 crore

Advocate Aashutosh Srivastava has sent a defamation notice to prime accused Siya Goyal’s brother Sahil Goyal.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: June 30, 2026, 2:04 PM IST
ketan agarwal murder
Ketan Agarwal Murder big update: Trouble mounts for Siya Goyal's family as 'lawyer' sues her brother for Rs 10 crore | Imafge: X

Ketan Agarwal Murder: In a fresh twist to Ketan Agarwal’s murder case, advocate Aashutosh Srivastava, who is the lawyer for prime accused Siya Goyal, on Tuesday sent a defamation notice to Sahil Goyal (Siya’s brother), accusing him of making false allegations that affected his professional reputation. Claiming that Sahil tarnished his professional reputation, Srivastava has demanded Rs 10 crore from him.

Read more: Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya took Rs 1 crore from Ketan to...; what did cab driver say about Siya’s Bali visit?

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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