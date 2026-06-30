Ketan Agarwal Murder big update: Trouble mounts for Siya Goyal’s family as ‘lawyer’ sues her brother for Rs 10 crore

Ketan Agarwal Murder: In a fresh twist to Ketan Agarwal’s murder case, advocate Aashutosh Srivastava, who is the lawyer for prime accused Siya Goyal, on Tuesday sent a defamation notice to Sahil Goyal (Siya’s brother), accusing him of making false allegations that affected his professional reputation. Claiming that Sahil tarnished his professional reputation, Srivastava has demanded Rs 10 crore from him.
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