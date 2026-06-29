Ketan Agarwal murder case: 2,000 phone calls with 238 call hours over six months between Siya and Chetan, what do recent police investigations reveal?

Pune Rural Police secured a five-day remand extension to recreate the Lohagad Fort crime scene and trace critical evidence, including phone records and a deliberately destroyed passport.

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Pune: A Vadgaon Maval court on Monday granted investigators a five-day custody extension for Siya Goyal and Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, the prime accused in the chilling murder of 26-year-old real estate executive Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort. The duo was produced before the magistrate following the expiration of their initial police remand, as Pune Rural Police look to untangle the timeline surrounding the June 18 slaying of Agarwal, who was Goyal’s fiancé. Here are all the details you need to know about the Lohagad Fort killing.

What is the recent update in Lohagad Fort killing update?

Seeking the extension, Pune Rural Police argued that critical components of the investigation hang in the balance, requiring the accused to be physically present. Over the next five days, detectives intend to stage a formal reconstruction of the crime scene at the historic fort, chart Chaudhary’s movements immediately following the incident, and comb through phone logs exchanged post-murder.

According to the police, the accused exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls over six months, spending nearly 238 hours speaking to each other. Conversations formed part of a planned conspiracy that culminated in the murder, police suspect.

Also Read: Karnataka man kidnaps, stabs former girlfriend; dies after getting stuck in burning car

What happened in Lohagad Fort killing?

According to investigators, Siya allegedly tore and burnt the passport after stealing it during a stop at a food mall while the family was travelling to Mumbai airport for a planned pre-wedding trip to Bali. The Bali visit was cancelled after Ketan discovered his passport was missing at the airport. Police believe the passport was deliberately removed to prevent the couple from travelling together, a report by IANS news agency said.

Also read: Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya took Rs 1 crore from Ketan to…; what did cab driver say about Siya’s Bali visit?

What do recent police investigations in Ketan Agarwal murder reveal?

Earlier, the driver who ferried the group claimed Siya had returned to the parked vehicle alone during the journey, allegedly taking some belongings from inside. Meanwhile, the police recreated the alleged sequence of events at Lohagad Fort on June 28 using a dummy, temporarily closing the fort to the public to conduct the exercise without interruption.

How did Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort?

Ketan was initially believed to have died in an accidental fall into a 400-foot gorge. But police found that he had been pushed from the cliff, allegedly by Siya and Chetan. Both were reportedly in a relationship and considered Ketan an obstacle.

(With inputs from agencies)