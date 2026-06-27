Ketan Agarwal murder case: Chetan lived in Jodhpur, went to Pune to manage his father’s grocery shop, met Siya there

Siya's confession during police interrogation has made the entire case even more sensational.

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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Chetan lived in Jodhpur, went to Pune to manage his father's grocery shop, met Siya there

Shocking details keep emerging in Pune’s highly controversial Ketan Agarwal murder case. The police investigation is now revealing the relationship between Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary. It has been revealed that the two had been in constant contact for several months and had even gone out together several times before their marriage. Meanwhile, Siya’s alleged confession has also emerged during police interrogation, further sensationalizing the entire case.

According to the information received, accused Siya Goyal, along with her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly Ketan Agarwal was thrown down from Lohagarh FortHe hails from Palasani village in the Bilara area of ​​Jodhpur district, Rajasthan. His father, Babulal Sirvi, has been running a grocery store in Pune with his brothers for several years. When business was affected during the COVID pandemic, Chetan moved to Pune to help his father. He is the only brother of four sisters.

Chetan had brought Sia to Jodhpur for a tour

Sources close to the investigation claim that in December 2025, Chetan brought Siya to Jodhpur. They spent two days at a five-star hotel and visited several sites, including the Mehrangarh Fort. In May 2026, Siya allegedly took Chetan to Udaipur, where she and Ketan Agarwal were to be married in November. It is reported that the two also visited the hotel where the wedding ceremony was to take place.

Meanwhile, according to police sources, the accused, Siya Goyal, claimed during interrogation that she never liked Ketan.Ketan used to wear a wigShe didn’t like his looks, and he stuttered. Sources say she wasn’t happy with the relationship for these reasons. However, when the police questioned Siya, if she didn’t approve of the relationship, why didn’t she refuse the marriage?

‘Killing Ketan is easier than breaking the marriage’

According to police sources, Siya revealed during interrogation that she found it easier to kill Ketan than to ask her family to break off the marriage. According to investigators, Siya also said that she did not want to hurt her family, so instead of breaking off the engagement, she conspired with her lover, Chetan, to murder him.

However, Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, denied this claim, saying that his son only had a small patch of hair on his head and that Sia’s family had been informed of this before the engagement. He added that “a wig cannot be a reason for murder.”

Sia’s family also got wind of the relationship

The investigation also revealed that Siya’s family learned of her relationship with Chetan during a cricket tournament in January. Police suspect that due to the significant financial difference between the two families, Siya’s family arranged her marriage with Ketan Agarwal, a businessman.

Meanwhile, police have also extensively questioned Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal. Investigating officers are trying to determine whether he knew about Siya and Chetan’s relationship and whether he told other family members about it.