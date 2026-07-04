Ketan Agarwal murder case: Did Siya communicate with Chetan in secret code?, Police unearth crucial clues

Police have found suspicious chats containing codewords, nicknames, and emojis on the mobile phone of Siya Goyal, the accused in the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/ketan-agarwal-murder-case-did-siya-communicate-with-chetan-in-secret-code-police-unearths-crucial-clues-8465186/ Copy

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Did Siya use to communicate with Chetan in secret code?, Police unearths crucial clues (File)

A major breakthrough has been made in the highly publicised Ketan Agarwal murder case in Pune. Deleted data from the phones of the main accused, Siya Goyal, and her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, has been recovered. This has revealed several shocking revelations. According to the information, the two were using codewords, nicknames, and various emojis on their mobile phones to mislead the police and conceal their conspiracy. Police believe these messages may hold important clues to the murder plot.

The prosecution informed the court that the forensic examination of the seized mobile phone has been completed and the report has been received. The chats revealed during the investigation are not typical conversations, but rather use symbols and codes whose true meaning can only be deciphered by the accused.

That’s why police wanted further questioning

Public prosecutor Rajshree Virkud argued in court that an extension in police custody was necessary to understand the meaning of these chats and to interrogate the accused face-to-face. She argued that the investigation would be incomplete without understanding the digital evidence. However, the court did not accept this argument.

Siya and Chetan in 14-day judicial custody

The defense, on the other hand, argued that the police had already seized all mobile phones and electronic devices. Therefore, there was no need for further police custody. Chetan Chaudhary’s lawyer called the police’s demand “an investigation without any solid basis.”

In such a situation, the court rejected the police’s demand and sent Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary to 14 days judicial custody till July 16.

Rehearsal before the murder?

The investigation also revealed that the accused allegedly rehearsed the murder before carrying it out. Police have prepared a panchnama of the scene where the two men rehearsed the entire plan before the incident. Apart from this, the police have also investigated and collected evidence at the place where Siya Goyal had allegedly thrown Ketan Agarwal’s passport while going to Mumbai. Police also recovered a second mobile phone belonging to Siya Goyal. It has been sent to the Forensic Science Lab to determine if it contains any additional digital evidence or conversations.

ALSO READ | Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal shows obscene gesture to…, police recover clothes, – Why Chetan Chaudhary’s classmate under scanner?

Money transactions also investigated

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said statements from several people present near the scene have been recorded. He said investigating agencies have sufficient evidence to prove it is a case of murder. Police are now also investigating the financial transactions between the accused. According to officials, the full details of the funds transferred from Ketan Agarwal’s account to Siya Goyal are part of the investigation and will be disclosed in due course.

No polygraph test at present

Meanwhile, the police have withdrawn their request for lie detector (polygraph) tests on the accused. The prosecution stated in court that such tests are not considered necessary at this stage of the investigation.

Police believe that the codewords, emojis and digital chats found on the mobile phone could prove to be the most important link in solving the mystery of this murder.