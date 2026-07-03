Ketan Agarwal’s murder case gets new twist: Who is Chetan Chaudhary’s classmate and why has he come under police scanner

Sources close to the investigation have stated the classmate may have had prior knowledge of the alleged plan to kill Agarwal and is believed to have met Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal after the murder. Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, following which a case was registered.

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A new twist has come to light in Ketan Agarwal murder case. File image

Pune Rural Police on Friday detained the classmate of Chetan Chaudhary, the prime accused in the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, for questioning. According to investigators, the student may have been aware of the alleged plan to kill Agarwal well before the crime took place, making him an important witness in the ongoing investigation.

Why is the classmate being questioned?

The classmate was ‘in the know’ of the alleged murder plan and is believed to have met both Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal after the murder, according to news website News18.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal murder big update: Police take Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort as probe intensifies

Investigators are examining the student’s relationship with the accused, including whether he knew about the alleged plot in advance and if there were any discussions or exchange of evidence after the crime. Authorities have not clarified whether he will be questioned only as a witness or if further legal action could follow.

Investigators are examining his possible role in the case, and further findings are expected as the probe continues.

Accused taken to ground allegedly used for rehearsing murder of Ketan Agarwal

Pune Rural Police on Thursday morning took accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed the plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort. The police also recovered from the residence of Siya Goyal, her clothes that she had worn on the day of the incident.

Meanwhile, accused Siya Goyal’s father, Praveen Goyal, said that the police did not ask him anything when they visited their house today. He added that the officials remained at the residence for 30-45 minutes.

“The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything,” he said.

Also Read | Ketan Agarwal Murder big update: Trouble mounts for Siya Goyal’s family as ‘lawyer’ sues her brother for Rs 10 crore

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pune Police took accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim’s weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly unfolded. After the crime reconstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police of Pune Rural, Shubham Kumar, said that the dummy was designed as per the weight of the deceased. “We took Chetan Chaudhary for the scene reconstruction, and he told us about the sequence of events of that day. Investigation is underway. The dummy was designed according to the weight of Ketan,” he said.

Ketan Agarwal murder case

Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, following which a case was registered. Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agrawal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage. Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court for the case and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.