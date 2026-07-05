Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather dies of cardiac arrest weeks after grandson’s death

Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agarwal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage

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Ketan Agarwal's grandfather dies of cardiac arrest weeks after grandson's death(File Photo)

Ketan Agarwal murder case news: As the investigation into the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal continues to uncover new twists and theories, the family has suffered another tragedy. Devichand Agarwal, Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather, passed away on Saturday at 9:45 pm, the family confirmed, as reported by news agency ANI. His death comes weeks after Ketan died following a fall from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, a case that is now being investigated as an alleged murder. Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary remain the primary accused in the investigation.

Devichand Agarwal, the grandfather of Ketan Agarwal, was 71 years old. According to the family, he had been unwell ever since the loss of his grandson. The reason for his death was cardiac arrest.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal shows obscene gesture to…, police recover clothes, – Why Chetan Chaudhary’s classmate under scanner?

How did Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather die weeks after his grandson’s death?

Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agarwal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage. Earlier on Thursday, Pune Rural Police took the accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed their plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort. Furthermore, Police also recovered the clothes Siya Goyal allegedly wore on the day of the incident during a search of her residence.

Who are the key accused in the Ketan Agarwal death investigation?

Accused Siya Goyal’s father, Praveen Goyal, stated that the police did not ask him anything when they visited their house today. He added that the officials remained at the residence for 30-45 minutes. He told news agency ANI, “The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything.”

Also Read: ‘Wedding that won’t happen’: Siya Goyal’s Snapchat exchange with friend becomes key evidence in Ketan Agarwal murder

The Pune Police on Wednesday took the accused Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort near Pune to recreate the crime scene in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, using a dummy matching the victim’s weight to reconstruct how the incident allegedly happened.