Ketan Agarwal murder case: Lonavala Rural Police seize Chetan Chaudhary’s two-wheeler used to reach Lohagad Fort; hoodie, headphones recovered, probe continues

The murder case of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal in Lohagad Fort has been in the news headlines.

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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Lonavala Rural Police seize Chetan Chaudhary's two-wheeler used to reach Lohagad Fort; hoodie, headphones recovered, probe continues(File photo)

The brutal murder of Ketan Agarwal in rural Lonavala has sent shockwaves across the country, leaving people stunned and demanding swift justice. Fiancee Siya Goyal (20) and her ‘lover’ Chetan Chaudhary (22) have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal and pushing him off Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Meanwhile, Lonavala Rural Police on Sunday seized accused Chetan Chaudhary’s two-wheeler vehicle in connection with the ongoing investigation.

What evidence did police recover along with Chetan Chaudhary’s bike?

The murder case of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal in Lohagad Fort has been in the news headlines. As per the police, the two-wheeler was allegedly used by the accused, Chetan, to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort. Several other items were recovered, which include a hoodie and headphones. The items were used by the accused on the day of the incident. Lonavala Police confirmed that forensic examinations were completed on both the two-wheeler and the articles of clothing worn by Chetan on the day of the incident; more information about this investigation is awaited.

Also Read: ‘Saw her drinking videos…’: Ketan Agarwal’s father claims family was kept in the dark about fiancee Siya Goyal, expresses faith in Judiciary

How did Ketan Agarwal allegedly die at Lohagad Fort?

The Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was not ready to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly facing pressure from her family to go ahead with the wedding. Police believe this may have been one of the factors behind the crime.

Siya Goyal, Ketan Agrawal’s fiancée, along with her friend Chetan Chaudhary, was arrested on June 23 in connection with the case. Both accused are currently in seven-day police custody until June 29 as the investigation continues.

Ketan Agarwal’s family members and society residents in Pimpri-Chinchwad held a candlelight march

Earlier on Saturday, Ketan Agarwal’s family members and society residents in Pimpri-Chinchwad held a candlelight march to pay tribute to him. They demanded justice for him. The Maharashtra government has come in action and approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case. The decision was taken after the victim’s father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

Also Read: ‘She could have simply…’: Grieving parents of Ketan Agarwal, Pune man killed by fiancee and her friend at Lohagad Fort, reveal details of stolen passport, Bali Trip

Earlier on Friday, Siya’s brother Sahil was questioned by the police for more than 10 hours. Siya’s father had been briefly admitted to a hospital after her arrest in the case earlier this week.

(With Inputs from agencies)