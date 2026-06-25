Ketan Agarwal murder case: Hours before murder, Siya and Chetan seen on a cafe date, were they planning murder? CCTV footage surfaces

A coffee date in Pune between Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, on June 17 is believed to be where the plan to murder Goyal’s 25-year-old fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, was finalised. Police say the meeting occurred just a day before Agarwal was allegedly thrown into a gorge at Lohagad Fort.
Initial findings suggest that the duo allegedly hatched the murder plot during their meeting at the café. Investigators said Siya had briefed Chetan about Lohagad Fort and discussed the terrain and surroundings with him using YouTube videos.
In an exclusive footage accessed by India.com, Siya and Chetan were seen sitting at the cafe and discussing something at length.
Here is a look at the video.
Pune Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows Chetan and Siya Together at Pune Café Before Lohagad Fort Visit. Police allege the duo discussed and planned Ketan Agarwal’s murder before carrying out the fatal plot.#ketanagarwal #cctv #lohagadfort pic.twitter.com/NJDHJJOOOk
— India.com (@indiacom) June 25, 2026
Ketan Agarwal, a key executive at his family’s real estate business, Success Group, died in a fall at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. He had been trekking with his fiancée, Siya Goyal, when the incident occurred.
The engagement took place earlier this year, and the wedding was planned for November. Police said both families had made arrangements for a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
The case surrounding the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken a dramatic turn, as the two prime accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, are now said to be shifting blame onto one another.
According to several media reports, police stated that the accused have offered conflicting versions of events. While Chetan has allegedly claimed that he wanted to start a new life with Siya by eloping, but that she insisted on eliminating Ketan. Meanwhile, Siya, in contrast, has told investigators that the murder conspiracy was conceived by Chetan and that he even cried after a failed attempt on Ketan’s life on June 14.
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