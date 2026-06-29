Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya took Rs 1 crore from Ketan and gave it to Chetan; cab driver claims Siya didn’t want to go to Bali

New revelations are emerging in the Ketan Agarwal murder case in Pune. According to the police, Siya had taken Rs 1 crore from Ketan under the pretext of wedding shopping.

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New Delhi: New revelations are emerging in the Ketan Agarwal murder case in Pune. According to the police, Siya had taken Rs 1 crore from Ketan under the pretext of wedding shopping. Instead of shopping, she handed over the entire amount to her lover, Chetan Chaudhary.

The statement of Vaibhav Jadhav, the cab driver who was to drop the couple at the airport on June 6 for their pre-wedding trip to Bali, has come to light. According to him, Siya did not want to go to Bali. On the way, she was arguing with her brother, Sahil, about something.

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Vaibhav recounted that after a while, the car stopped at a location where four other people got in. Later, the vehicle stopped at a food court. Everyone went to get food and drinks. After some time, Siya returned, took some items out of the car, hid them in the boot, and went back.

Vaibhav stated that he dropped everyone at the airport. Later, he received a call saying Ketan’s passport had been left behind in the cab. He returned to the airport, and everyone searched the vehicle, but the passport was not found.

Ketan Was Pushed Upon Receiving A Signal: Claims Police

Siya and Chetan had plotted the murder at a cafe in Lullanagar, Pune, a day before the incident. Prior to the crime, the duo had visited Lohagad Fort. There, they selected the spot for the murder and even conducted a rehearsal. The police are now trying to locate the exact spot where the rehearsal took place.

According to the police, Chetan traveled to Lohagad Fort—located about 90 kilometers from Pune—on a scooter. He avoided using a car to ensure no record of the vehicle was created at toll plazas. The police have seized the scooter.

Chetan climbed the fort wearing a hoodie. Upon reaching the top, he removed the hoodie and remained in a black T-shirt. He put his hoodie back on while returning after the murder. Following the incident, he returned to Pune on the same scooter.

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According to the police, on June 18 at Lohagad Fort, Siya Goyal signaled Chetan Chaudhary while sitting down—ostensibly to drink water or tie her shoelaces. Chetan, who was walking behind, then pushed Ketan into the ravine. Police state that Siya had sat down to avoid being grabbed by Chetan as he fell.