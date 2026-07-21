Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary surveyed several locations before choosing Lohagad Fort

Pune Rural Police on Tuesday said that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary allegedly surveyed multiple locations, including Tiger Point in Lonavala and Visapur Fort, before choosing Lohagad Fort as the site to execute their plan.

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Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary surveyed several locations before choosing Lohagad Fort | Image: AI

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: In the latest development in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, Pune Rural Police on Tuesday said that both accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly surveyed and checked several locations before choosing Lohagad Fort as the site to execute the crime. Cops said that the locations also included Tiger Point in Lonavala and Visapur Fort.

According to police, the accused, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary, shared photographs of various locations and assessed which site would best help portray the death as an accident while leaving behind minimal evidence.

Police claimed the duo initially planned to injure Agarwal in a staged accident to postpone the Bali trip but later abandoned the idea, fearing he could expose them if he survived. Investigators said the alleged conspiracy gained urgency ahead of the trip, which was eventually cancelled.

The probe has revealed that the accused allegedly conducted internet searches, watched crime related movie and discussed different methods before deciding that pushing the victim off a cliff would make the death appear accidental.

According to police, Goyal had earlier visited Lohagad Fort with Agarwal to recce and made an unsuccessful attempt to kill him on June 14. After that failed, investigators claim Chaudhary joined the execution of the plan; finally, on June 18, the two pushed Ketan into a gorge at Lohagad Fort, resulting in his death.

Police have ruled out any contract killing angle so far, saying the alleged motive was to eliminate Agarwal, whom the accused considered an obstacle to their relationship.

Both Goyal and Chaudhary are currently in judicial custody at Yerawada Central Jail while further investigation is underway.

Ketan, the director and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of a family-run real estate business, was allegedly murdered at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Police said that Ketan was murdered by his fiancee Siya and her friend and alleged lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

(with ANI inputs)