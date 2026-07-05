Ketan Agarwal Murder Update: Siya Goyal told friend marriage ‘not going to take place’, Snapchat message reads…

Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agarwal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage

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Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal shows obscene gesture to…, police recover clothes, - Why Chetan Chaudhary’s classmate under scanner? | Image: AI

New Delhi: In a significant development, the investigators have reportedly found a Snapchat message allegedly sent by murder accused Siya Goyal, in which she told a friend that her marriage to Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal was not going to happen, police said.

The message was purportedly sent in May, weeks before Agarwal’s alleged murder, a police official said on Saturday. Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) were arrested last month on charges of murdering 25-year-old Agarwal by pushing him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18.

In the message sent in May, Goyal purportedly asked her friend to share a copy of her Aadhaar card for booking tickets to Udaipur where the wedding was scheduled for November, while simultaneously telling her that it would not happen.

What Does The Message Read?

“Send your Aadhaar card front and back side photo for tickets for the wedding, which is anyway not going to take place, but still do send it,” the message read. Agarwal’s family had started making travel bookings for relatives and friends for the wedding and sought the names and Aadhaar details of guests from Goyal’s family, the official said.

“We will question this friend to ascertain whether she had any prior knowledge about the conspiracy to eliminate Ketan,” he said. Police are verifying the authenticity of the Snapchat message, he added.

In a related development, Ketan’s 71-year-old grandfather Devichand Agarwal died in a city hospital due to cardiac arrest on Saturday evening, a close family member said. He was in hospital for the last few days, said the relative.

Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather dies of cardiac arrest weeks after grandson’s death

Devichand Agarwal, Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather, passed away on Saturday at 9:45 pm, the family confirmed, as reported by news agency ANI. His death comes weeks after Ketan died following a fall from Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, a case that is now being investigated as an alleged murder. Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary remain the primary accused in the investigation.

How did Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather die weeks after his grandson’s death?

Lonavala Rural Police suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Agarwal, was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to go ahead with the marriage. Earlier on Thursday, Pune Rural Police took the accused Siya Goyal to an open ground in the Lullanagar area of Pune City, where she and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly rehearsed their plan to push Ketan Agarwal from Lohagad Fort. Furthermore, Police also recovered the clothes Siya Goyal allegedly wore on the day of the incident during a search of her residence.

Who are the key accused in the Ketan Agarwal death investigation?

Accused Siya Goyal’s father, Praveen Goyal, stated that the police did not ask him anything when they visited their house today. He added that the officials remained at the residence for 30-45 minutes. He told news agency ANI, “The police had come to the house today, but I did not meet anyone. They did their work and were here for around 30-45 minutes. The doctor has advised me to rest. My health is down. I do not want to speak about this case. I do not have the strength for it. The police did not ask me anything.”