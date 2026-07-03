Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal shows obscene gesture to…, police recover clothes, – Why Chetan Chaudhary’s classmate under scanner?

Ketan Agarwal Murder: In the latest development in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, Siya Goyal allegedly showed the middle finger and made obscene gestures when Pune Police took her to her residence on Thursday as part of the investigation. Cops recovered clothes that she allegedly wore on the day of the crime. She was also taken to a location where she allegedly rehearsed, with her lover Chetan Chaudhary, how to push Agarwal off a cliff at Pune’s Lohagad Fort.
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