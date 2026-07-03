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  • Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal shows obscene gesture to…, police recover clothes, - Why Chetan Chaudharys classmate under scanner?

Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal shows obscene gesture to…, police recover clothes, – Why Chetan Chaudhary’s classmate under scanner?

Siya Goyal allegedly showed the middle finger and made obscene gestures after Pune Rural Police took her to her Market Yard residence as part of the investigation.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: July 3, 2026, 4:10 PM IST
ketan agarwal murder
Ketan Agarwal murder: Siya Goyal shows obscene gesture to…, police recover clothes, - Why Chetan Chaudhary’s classmate under scanner? | Image: AI

Ketan Agarwal Murder: In the latest development in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, Siya Goyal allegedly showed the middle finger and made obscene gestures when Pune Police took her to her residence on Thursday as part of the investigation. Cops recovered clothes that she allegedly wore on the day of the crime. She was also taken to a location where she allegedly rehearsed, with her lover Chetan Chaudhary, how to push Agarwal off a cliff at Pune’s Lohagad Fort.

Read more: Ketan Agarwal murder big update: Police take Chetan Chaudhary to Lohagad Fort as probe intensifies

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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