Ketan Agarwal murder update: Father makes emotional appeal, urges “if you were at Lohagad Fort…”

Ketan Agarwal Murder Update: Police continued gathering evidence in the Lohagad Fort murder case while questioning Siya Goyal's parents.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/ketan-agarwal-murder-update-father-emotional-appeal-urges-if-you-were-at-lohagad-fort-come-forward-siya-goyal-pune-murder-8460690/ Copy

Ketan Agarwal murder update: Father makes emotional appeal, urges “if you were at Lohagad Fort…”

Ketan Agarwal Murder: In the latest development in Ketan Agarwal murder case, his father has made an emotional appeal to residents of Pune during a candlelight march seeking justice for Ketan on Saturday. He requested individuals who were at the Lohagad Fort on the time of the tragic incident, June 18, when the victim was allegedly pushed off a cliff by Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary.

Father Urges Witnesses To Come Forward

etan’s family members and friends addressed the local, who had gathered for the candlelight march at Belmondo Society on the outskirt of Pune city. Vishal Agarwal stated that several people had witnessed the crime but didn’t report it to the police.

“Some people are messaging us, saying they were present at the fort, but they are not approaching the police. I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems,” Vishal said

The appeal by Ketan’s family came at a time when the police were questioning Siya and her family members. On Saturday, investigators questioned Praveen Goyal and Pooja Goyal for several hours. Her brother Sahil also reportedly underwent interrogation for nearly 10 hours.

Siya’s Mother Denied Allegations

According to a report by India Today, citing police sources, Siya mother rubbished all the allegations that she and her husband put pressure on her to marry Ketan.

“We did not put any kind of pressure on Siya to marry Ketan,” she reportedly told investigators.

Murder Probe Widens in Ketan Agarwal Case

The ongoing probe is a part of a broader investigation into the murder case that has shocked the entire country. The 20-year-old accused and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Chetan, have been arrested for conspiring to murder. They allegedly pushed Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort. According to police, the couple conspired to kill Ketan as Siya did not want to marry him in November.

Emotional March

Amid the ongoing probe, grief and anguish were on full display at the recent candle march.

“We have been betrayed by our own people, whom we had known for several years,” said Ketan’s grandfather.

Demanding stringent punishment for the accused couple, he said the family wanted the police to investigate everyone involved in the marriage.

“We want the police to investigate everyone responsible for this wedding. These two accused, Siya and Chetan, should be awarded capital punishment,” he said.

Police Investigation Is Underway

Meanwhile, police are investigating the case from all angles. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanan Tompe, during the investigation it was found out that Siya and Chetan exchanged calls before Ketan’s murder.

Police have also seized Chetan’s mobile phone and plan to send it for forensic analysis.