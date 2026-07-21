21-second viral video: Why Siya called Ketan Agarwal ‘very caring and kind’ – Engagement clip with fiancee resurfaces

Ketan Agarwal Murder Update: Siya Goyal – the prime accused in the case – called Ketan Agarwal “very caring and kind.” Ketan – the victim – looked very happy during the engagement ceremony. Months after his murder, an old video of the couple’s engagement ceremony has surfaced online and is now being viewed through the lens of the case.
In the video, Ketan and Siya can be seen standing together on the stage and interacting with the emcee during their lavish engagement ceremony. “As a husband-to-be, what do you like best about Ketan that makes you think he is your hero number one?” the emcee asks Siya.
Goyal smiled and responded – “He is very caring and kind.”
Agarwal can see smiling after hearing the compliment given by Siya. The attendees started clapping and applauding after the emcee termed it an “aww moment”.
The video has gone viral on the internet, with netizens watching the couple’s interaction amid the allegations surrounding Ketan’s Agarwal death.
From ‘Caring and Kind’ to Murder Accused:
Siya Goyal’s Engagement Video Goes Viral
Just weeks ago, Siya Goyal was smiling on stage at her engagement with Ketan Agarwal, openly praising his warm personality in front of family and friends.
Picture perfect.
Now?
She’s the prime… pic.twitter.com/6bjCUSkzsF
— The Forgotten ‘Man’ ⚖️ (@SamSiff) July 19, 2026
Users filled the comment section with emotional and critical reactions after watching the contrast between the affectionate exchange and allegations that later emerged after the investigation.
The old engagement video is gathering attention on social media platforms as Ketan Agarwal’s murder mystery is under investigation. Users are confused and distressed after seeing the dramatic contrast between the clip and the allegations.
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