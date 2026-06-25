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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Live: 2,000 calls, secret meeting between Siya and her lover before fatal push, Chetan’s father says…

On the day of the incident, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe and discussed the plan to eliminate Agarwal, even identifying a suitable spot on the fort from where Agarwal could be pushed, a police officer said on Wednesday.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the police have said that Ketan Agarwal’s fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary had been in constant touch for nearly six months, exchanging a staggering 2,004 phone calls and spending 238 hours talking to each other, before allegedly pushing him to death off the Lohagad Fort. The officials have further added that the the extensive communication was part of the planning that culminated in Agarwal’s killing on June 18.

On the day of the incident, Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly met at a cafe and discussed the plan to eliminate Agarwal, even identifying a suitable spot on the fort from where Agarwal could be pushed, a police officer said on Wednesday. In a deadly twist to what would have been a dream wedding, police on Tuesday said 26-year-old Agarwal was allegedly pushed into the gorge by Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22), who have been arrested.

“The duo (Goyal and Chaudhary) exchanged 2,004 phone calls and spent around 238 hours speaking to each other during the last six months. Some of the calls between them lasted for more than 2 to 3 hours,” Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police, Sandip Singh Gill, said on Wednesday.

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