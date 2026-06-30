‘Is Siya having an affair’?: Why Ketan always asked his father about his fiancé’s love affairs before marriage?

Police investigation reveals murder victim Ketan Agarwal repeatedly questioned his father about his fiancée Siya Goyal's background due to suspicions of a pre-marital affair.

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Siya Ketan Love Story

Ketan murder case: In a significant development, police investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case has revealed that the victim repeatedly questioned his father about his fiancée Siya Goyal’s background verification. The report says that Ketan was highly suspicious that Siya was having an affair prior to their marriage. Moreover, his doubts were fueled by her frequent mentions of her alleged lover and co-accused, Chetan Chaudhary. The marriage proposal had been brought to the family by a common link, Narendra Mittal, who introduced Siya as his brother-in-law’s daughter. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Ketan murder case.

What are the recent developments in Ketan murder case?

According to the FIR statement recorded by Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, these persistent doubts led Ketan to constantly ask about her background. The investigation notes that the Goyal and Agarwal families were already related, making the introduction through Mittal a key connection in the events leading up to the tragedy.

Also read: Pune man murder case: Why Siya Goyal planned to kill Ketan instead of saying no to marriage; Senior Psychiatrist explains dark psychology of Pune tragedy

According to a statement by Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, recorded in the FIR, a copy of which has been accessed by news agency IANS, it was a common link: Narendra Mittal, who had brought Siya’s marriage proposal to their family, saying she was his brother-in-law’s daughter. It was previously reported that the Goyal and Agarwal families were related.

The link between the two families was Mittal, whose sister was married to Praveen Goyal, thus making him the maternal uncle of Siya, and a cousin of Vishal Agarwal, and thus regarded as an uncle in both families.

Because of the existing family relationship, the Agarwal family agreed to the match. After meeting Siya, they liked her, and the engagement ceremony was held in February at Bund Garden in Pune.

Also read: Pune man murder case: Ketan’s sister’s suspicion, contradictory answers trapped Siya in her own web of lies

Ketan reportedly asked his father about Siya’s background

The investigation into the purported murder has now revealed that soon after the engagement, Ketan reportedly asked his father whether he had thoroughly verified Siya’s background and was assured that Mittal had checked everything and that there was nothing to worry about. Ketan accepted his father’s assurance and chose to remain silent, the report said.