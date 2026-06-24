Ketan Murder case: Why Siya Goyal planned to kill Ketan instead of saying no to marriage; Senior Psychiatrist explains dark psychology of Pune tragedy

Driven by an intense fear of societal shame and family humiliation, Pune's Lohagad Fort tragedy highlights the dark psychology of choosing a cold-blooded murder over simply saying no to an arranged marriage.

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Ketan Agarwal (left) was allegedly killed by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary. Image Credit: @sirajnoorani/X

Ketan Murder case: In the chilling Pune pre-wedding tragedy, Siya Goyal allegedly chose a cold-blooded conspiracy to murder her fiancé, Ketan, at Lohagad Fort rather than simply calling off their arranged marriage. This shocking choice exposes a deeply warped mindset hidden behind a facade of celebratory social media posts. Unpacking the dark psychology behind this premeditated crime, Dr. Pankaj, a Senior Psychiatrist at Max Hospital, explained to Zee News how dangerous personality traits and societal pressures can drive a person to plot violence over direct refusal.

What Senior Psychiatrist said on behaviour of accused Siya Goyal?

“Look, the girl is living a two-compartment life. In the compartment, the reality that is going on in her mind is that she will not marry the boy. She wants to remove him from the way and wants to go to her old lover. This is her reality which her soul, her mind is speaking. But she is showing something else to society, so she is living a two-compartment life”, Dr. Pankaj, Senior Psychiatrist said on Siya Goyal to a Zee Media channel.

Watch interview:

Also read: Pune man murder case: Ketan’s sister’s suspicion, contradictory answers trapped Siya in her own web of lies

Senior Psychiatrist Pankaj mentions red flags before marriage

“First, if your partner hints that their inclination is towards some other person, please do not ignore it. By force, you can get someone’s body, but you cannot get their mind and soul and love. Number two, if the person keeps telling lies, showing you down, mocking you, or not giving you equal status… that is a red flag. Along with love, respect is also necessary. Number third… see if your track matches or not. Personality traits match or not? A relationship should not become a burden or suffocation. Otherwise, the relationship will not last long”, Dr. Pankaj said.

Also read: Pune man murder case: ‘Siya showed no remorse, no tears but was agitated’, says cop stationed at Lohagad fort | Exclusive

Fiancee hatched plan to eliminate Ketan Agarwal before wedding

The death of Pune-based Ketan Agarwal, a 24-year-old man from a business family, during a trek at Lohagad near Lonavala has taken a new turn. The case, which was initially treated as a fatal mishap, is turning out to be a cold-blooded murder conspiracy. The police investigation has raised suspicion of a murder plot, and based on the CCTV footage, call detail records, and technical analysis, it has now registered a murder case.

Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandeep Singh Gill, briefing the press about the June 18 incident, said that the couple, Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, who had got engaged in February, went to visit Lohagad Fort. It was around 10:30 – 10:45 a.m. on the fateful day that Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death.