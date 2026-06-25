‘Saw her drinking videos…’: Ketan Agarwal’s father claims family was kept in the dark about fiancee Siya Goyal, expresses faith in Judiciary

Ketan Agarwal's father has made big claims related to Siya Goyal. He alleged that the family was kept in the dark about Siya Goyal.

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'Saw her drinking videos...': Ketan Agarwal's father claims family was kept in the dark about fiancee Siya Goyal, expresses faith in Judiciary(Photo Credit: IANS)

Pune Murder Case latest news: The alleged murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old, has sent shockwaves across the country. What earlier seemed to be an accidental death case has now taken a dramatic turn, as it was later reported to be an alleged murder case, reportedly planned by Ketan Agarwal’s fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Following the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort near Pune, his father, Vishal Agarwal, said he has complete faith in the judiciary and expressed confidence that the guilty will be punished.

‘They should be punished severely and as soon as possible’: Ketan Agarwal’s father

“I have complete faith in justice system… whoever is involved in this, Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary and others, they should be punished severely and as soon as possible so that my child’s soul can be at peace,” Vishal Agarwal told news agency IANS. Furthermore, he recalled that shortly after the incident, Siya Goyal allegedly informed everyone that Ketan had slipped and fallen from the top of the fort. He told IANS, “Because at that time only they were present at the spot, none of us from the family. So, we understood whatever she said. But slowly, things came to light. Police recovered evidences and we too doubted certain things.”

Also Read: ‘She could have simply…’: Grieving parents of Ketan Agarwal, Pune man killed by fiancee and her friend at Lohagad Fort, reveal details of stolen passport, Bali Trip

What did Ketan Agarwal’s father reveal about fiancée Siya Goyal?

Ketan Agarwal’s father even alleged that the family was kept in the dark about Siya Goyal. “A lot has been hidden from us about Siya. Her education, lifestyle and drinking habit. Today I saw her drinking videos on a channel. Her aunt hid all this from us and instead guaranteed that she is a very good girl.” The victim’s father stated that this day would not have arrived had Siya refused the marriage, citing her relationship with another man.

‘He is completely innocent’: accused Chetan Chaudhary’s relative

Terming him innocent, the accused Chetan Chaudhary’s relative, Udaram Chaudhary said,” As far as we know, Chetan is not involved in this matter at all; he is completely innocent.” “We don’t know who is Siya, we got to know her name only from the media,” he told reporters.

Sunil Gaikwad, a member of the team that retrieved the mortal remains of the victim, described the sequence of events following Ketan Agarwal’s death. “By 12:30 p.m. the operation was completed, after which we handed over the body to the police. The body was found from a height of more than 250 feet. There were severe injuries on the head, and multiple marks on other parts of the body as well,” he told IANS.

Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje in Pune district, was a director and chief marketing officer of Success Group, the family-run real estate business. He had done an MS in Entrepreneurship, while Goyal held a degree in commerce from a private college. Agarwal was scheduled to get married in November, and it was learned that the families had booked a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the wedding, as per the police.

Lohagad fort is linked to the history of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is one of the 12 forts in Maharashtra listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

(With agencies Inputs)