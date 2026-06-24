‘She could have simply…’: Grieving parents of Ketan Agarwal, Pune man killed by fiancee and her friend at Lohagad Fort, reveal details of stolen passport, Bali Trip

The tragic death of Ketan Agarwal during a trek at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala has taken a new turn. Read what his parent's said about the stolen passport.

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'She could have simply refused': Grieving parents of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, Pune man killed by fiancee and her friend at Lohagad Fort, reveal details of stolen passport, Bali Trip(Photo Credit: ANI)

The tragic death of Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old man from a business family, during a trek at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala has shocked many across the country. Initially, the shocking death appeared to be an accident. However, the case has now taken a dramatic turn. Following an investigation involving CCTV footage, call detail records (CDRs), and technical analysis, police have grown suspicious of foul play and have registered a murder case.

Who was Ketan Agarwal, and what happened to him at Lohagad Fort?

Now, Agarwal’s parents have finally made a statement in the developing case. The grieving parents have demanded the strictest punishment for those accused in the case. Meanwhile, Ketan’s mother has called for the death penalty for those found involved. Earlier on Tuesday, a Magistrate Court in Pune remanded Siya Goyal and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, to police custody until June 29. The two have been booked in connection with the murder of Goyal’s fiancé, Ketan Agarwal.

What did Ketan Agarwal’s parents say about the alleged murder?

Ketan was initially believed to have died after accidentally falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune. However, a subsequent police investigation revealed that he had been “pushed to death”, prompting the Lonavala Rural Police to register a murder case against Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary.

According to the news agency ANI report, Ketan Vishal Agarwal’s father said that If Siya Goyal didn’t want to get married to his son, she could have simply refused and they would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Recalling the engagement, Ketan Vishal Agarwal’s father said Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal got engaged in February and recalled that an aborad visit had been planned.

Ketan Vishal Agarwal’s father told news agency ANI, “They were leaving for Bali on the 6th, four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan’s passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn’t go and had to return from the airport…Chetan Chaudhary arrived at the Lohagad Fort on a two-wheeler…The two (Chetan Chaudhary and Siya Goyal) went up together, hit Ketan Vishal Agarwal with an object, and threw him down from the top…The police were helpful and resolved the case very quickly.”

Why did Ketan Agarwal’s father say the wedding could have been called off?

“My only appeal to the government is that this case be fast-tracked at any cost…The accused are punished as quickly as possible…They deserve the strictest possible punishment to send a clear message to everyone,” he stated.

Vishal Agarwal’s mother said that Siya Goyal had “lied and betrayed her”. “My son is no more. Siya and her boyfriend are entirely responsible for it. She (Siya) betrayed me and lied…There was nothing suspicious; we didn’t have a single doubt. I met her many times, and we went shopping and out for dinner together frequently, yet it never crossed our minds that she could be this kind of person…I demand the death penalty for those involved in the incident,” she said.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | On the death of Ketan Vishal Agarwal, his father says, “They (Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal) got engaged in February…They were leaving for Bali on the 6th, four people were travelling to Bali together, but only Ketan’s passport got stolen. Because of… pic.twitter.com/p3JEO01yHq — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

Visha Agarwal’s father praised SP Sandeep Singh Gill for his assistance and said that the police official shared the details with them and arrested both individuals.

“Chetan Chaudhary was arrested last night, and Siya was arrested this morning. They are now being produced in court…If she didn’t want to get married, she could have simply refused; we would have cancelled the wedding immediately. Why did they decide to take such a drastic step? What kind of mindset do they have? Their mindset is so cruel that someone’s 26-year-old son could be killed…Society needs to take note of such a cruel mindset. Where does this ideology come from, their family, their upbringing?” he asked.

Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill earlier said that the two accused had confessed to the crime. Giving details, Gill said that Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, who were engaged, had visited Lohagad Fort on June 18. He said Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death.”Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker. The family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions,” he said.

(With ANI Inputs)