‘If Siya had said she didn’t like…’: Pune fort murder accused Siya Goyal’s brother questioned for ten hours, reveals key details to cops

Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, on Friday claimed that his son's fiancee and murder accused Siya Goyal and her family were already aware that he used a hair patch.

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'If Siya had said she didn't like...': Pune fort murder accused Siya Goyal’s brother questioned for ten hours, reveals key details to cops(Photo Credit: File)

Pune: The tragic murder of Ketan Agarwal in rural Lonavala has shocked the entire nation. Several statements allegedly made by Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort, have gone viral. Police even questioned Sahil Goyal, the brother of Siya Goyal, for nearly ten hours on Friday, an official said, as reported by news agency PTI. After completing the questioning, Sahil was allowed to go home.

According to the official, Sahil Goyal was quizzed about his sister’s relationship with co-accused and her lover Chetan Chaudhary. “We had summoned him for questioning in the morning. He was allowed to go late in the evening,” said an official from Lonavala rural police station, reported by news agency PTI. “Sahil knows Chetan, and we cross-checked certain things with him. He was questioned for nearly 10 hours,” he stated, PTI reported.

Also Read: ‘Saw her drinking videos…’: Ketan Agarwal’s father claims family was kept in the dark about fiancee Siya Goyal, expresses faith in Judiciary

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested for allegedly pushing her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Both are in police custody. During the questioning, Sahil told the cops, ” If Siya had said she didn’t like Ketan, we would have stopped the wedding,” as reported by NDTV.

Earlier on Friday, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case. The decision was taken after the victim’s father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

What did Siya’s parents say after her arrest in the Pune Murder Case?

During the meeting, the victim’s father, Vishal Agarwal, demanded the death penalty for the accused and said he had been informed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already been formed in the case.”I have urged the CM that the accused should at least get the death penalty. The CM assured me that this case will be fast-tracked. I have been told that an SIT has been formed in the case,” he said.

Earlier, Siya’s father, Praveen Goyal, expressed grief over the death of the young man and said the loss was unimaginable for Ketan’s family. Her mother, Pooja Goyal, also expressed shock over the incident and said justice should prevail irrespective of who is found responsible.

Accused mother Pooja Goyal said, “When I heard about this incident, I was deeply shocked. I kept wondering how something like this could have happened. The grief Ketan’s family is experiencing today is immense, but I feel even greater pain because two families have been devastated. Ketan was such a good person. If anyone is found guilty in this case, they should receive the strictest possible punishment, even if it is my daughter.”

Also Read: ‘She could have simply…’: Grieving parents of Ketan Agarwal, Pune man killed by fiancee and her friend at Lohagad Fort, reveal details of stolen passport, Bali Trip

What actually happened?

As per the details from the Lonavala Rural Police Station, on June 18, at around 8:41 am, Ketan Agarwal’s vehicle crossed the Urse toll plaza on the Pune side. He reached Lohagad Fort via the Pune Expressway within an hour.He reportedly reached the base of the fort in about 22-25 minutes and proceeded to the top. Accused Siya Goyal is said to have reached the fort within 30 minutes, while co-accused Chetan Chaudhary followed at a short distance.By around 10:15 am, all three were present at the top of the fort. At 10:40 am, a call was made from Siya’s mother to Ketan’s mother informing her that he had fallen from the fort.It is further stated that Siya Goyal allegedly sought help from people present at the spot after the incident.Siya and Chetan had allegedly planned a signal, after which Chetan is said to have pushed Ketan from behind while Siya was seated.

Hair Patch, Wig Row: Did Siya allegedly kill Ketan over his look?

Ketan Agarwal’s father, Vishal Agarwal, on Friday claimed that his son’s fiancee and murder accused Siya Goyal and her family were already aware that he used a hair patch, and maintained that it could not be a reason for murder. His fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested and are currently in police custody as the probe continues.

(With agencies’ inputs)