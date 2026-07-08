Key accused in rape-murder of minor girl in West Bengal killed in encounter

Pravash Mondal was shot by police when he tried to snatch a policeman's firearm and flee during the reconstruction of the crime.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Updated: July 8, 2026, 10:23 AM IST
kolkata encounter
Key accused in rape-murder of minor girl in West Bengal killed in encounter

Kolkata: In a major development, one of the suspects in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl was killed in an encounter on Tuesday night in the Baruipur suburb of Kolkata. The encounter took place when police took Pravash Mondal to the crime scene for the reconstruction of the crime. According to the police, he tried to snatch a gun and flee during the reconstruction procedure, NDTV reported, citing sources.

The 11-year-old girl’s body was found stuffed in a sack in a pond in Baruipur. During the investigation, the police nabbed three suspects, including Mondal. Two other suspects identified as Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar.

Read more: Amid escalating battle with Mamata, Ritabrata faction 'takes control' over TMC headquarters, locks gates

Violent protests were held in southern suburbs, with people demanding justice for the minor girl. Furous protestors damaged railway tracks and police vehicles.

Police arrested at least 20 people in such vandalism cases.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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