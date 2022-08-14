New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, in her maiden address to the nation on eve of Independence Day, said that the makers of modern India enabled each and every adult citizen to participate in the collective process of nation-building and asserted that India can be credited to have helped the world discover the true potential of democracy.Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Special: From Capital Kitchen to Hotel Crowne Plaza; Delhi Eateries Are Offering Hefty Discounts

"Independence Day is a cause of celebration not only for all of us but also for every advocate of democracy around the world. When India won independence, there were many international leaders and experts who were sceptical about the success of the democratic form of government in India. They had their reasons to be doubtful. In those days, democracy was limited to economically advanced nations. India, after so many years of exploitation at the hands of foreign rulers, was marked by poverty and illiteracy. But we Indians proved the skeptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, but it was also enriched too," said President Murmu in her address to the nation.

Top Quotes From President Murmu’s Maidan I-day Eve Speech: