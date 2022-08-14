New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, in her maiden address to the nation on eve of Independence Day, said that the makers of modern India enabled each and every adult citizen to participate in the collective process of nation-building and asserted that India can be credited to have helped the world discover the true potential of democracy.Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Special: From Capital Kitchen to Hotel Crowne Plaza; Delhi Eateries Are Offering Hefty Discounts
“Independence Day is a cause of celebration not only for all of us but also for every advocate of democracy around the world. When India won independence, there were many international leaders and experts who were sceptical about the success of the democratic form of government in India. They had their reasons to be doubtful. In those days, democracy was limited to economically advanced nations. India, after so many years of exploitation at the hands of foreign rulers, was marked by poverty and illiteracy. But we Indians proved the skeptics wrong. Democracy not only grew roots in this soil, but it was also enriched too,” said President Murmu in her address to the nation. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Top Businessmen Who Played Pivotal Role In Shaping Indian Economy
Top Quotes From President Murmu’s Maidan I-day Eve Speech:
- I would like to extend Independence Day greetings to the armed forces, to the members of Indian missions abroad, and to the Indian diaspora who continue to make their motherland proud. My best wishes to all of you.
- Our beloved country has given us everything we have in our life. We should pledge to give everything we can for the sake of safety, security, progress and prosperity of our country.
- When the environment is facing new challenges, we must remain determined to preserve all that makes India beautiful. Conserving water, soil and bio-diversity is our duty towards our children.
- Our daughters are the biggest hope for the nation. From becoming fighter pilots to space scientists, our daughters are scaling great heights.
- India’s new-found confidence stems from the spirit of its youth, its farmers, and above all, its women.
- When work is done with the spirit of ‘Nation First’, it is bound to reflect in every decision and every sector. This is also reflected in India’s standing in the world.
- I appeal to every citizen to know about their Fundamental Duties and follow them in letter and spirit so that our nation reaches new heights.
- The keyword for India today is compassion; for the downtrodden, for the needy and for those on the margins.
- When the world has been battling the economic consequences of the great crisis, India got its act together and is now moving forward. India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world.