Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the bypoll to the Khairagarh Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh is currently underway since 8 am on Saturday morning and as per the early trends, the Congress candidate is leading by a margin of 1,242 votes. Both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in the state are eyeing to win the seat that falls in the Naxal-hit Rajnandgaon district, where by-election was necessitated after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh died in November last year. The voter turnout in the bypoll for the seat located in state’s Naxal-affected Rajnandgaon district, was 77.88 per cent. A total of 10 contestants were in the fray, but political experts feel that this time the fight is virtually between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP as the JCC (J) has lost its appeal after the demise of Ajit Jogi in 2020.Also Read - Bypoll Results LIVE 2022: TMC Takes Lead in Ballygunge, Asansol; Congress in Kolhapur (N) and Khairagarh

11:00 am: As per the early trends, Yashoda Verma of the Congress was leading by a margin of 1,242 votes against his nearest rival Komal Janghel of the BJP after three rounds of counting. Verma secured 4,436 votes, while Janghel bagged 3,194 votes after the initial rounds of counting. JCC (J) candidate Narendra Soni has secured 49 votes, he said.

10:00 am: Postal ballots were first taken up for counting followed by votes cast in the EVMs, an official said, adding that the entire process will be done in 21 rounds.