New Delhi: The investigation so far into the RPG attack on the Punjab Police's intelligence unit headquarters in Mohali has revealed Pakistan's hand in the terror act. A rocket-propelled grenade, or RPG, made in Pakistan was used in the attack, the police said.

The police have received information that the cadre of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh "Rinda" was lurking around the Punjab Police's intelligence unit headquarters building at the time of the blast. The evidence of this was found after a data dump of mobile phones was done, the police told India Today TV. Harvinder Singh "Rinda" is currently in Pakistan.

The Mohali Police have rounded up a number of suspects and questioned them in connection with the explosion. The launcher used in the attack has been recovered by the police and all the clues are being tracked in detail.

Meanwhile, central intelligence agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Military Intelligence (MI), and the intelligence wing of the Border Security Force (BSF) have intensified their operations to gather details into the incident.

As per the latest updates by the Mohali Police, “A number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned. The launcher used in the attack has been recovered by the police and all leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously.”

The police maintained that two suspects had arrived in a car and launched the RPG from about 80 meters away from the intelligence office building. The intelligence officials and investigators are currently going through CCTV footage.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said, “some arrests” have been made and the strictest punishment will be meted out to those trying to spoil the state’s atmosphere while Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra said they have got a few leads and the case will be solved soon adding that a few suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation.

On Monday night, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Intelligence Wing headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali, triggering a blast that shattered windows and caused a portion of the false ceiling to collapse on impact. No injuries or casualties were reported.

(With agency inputs)